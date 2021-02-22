Wreck North Of Milton Claims Life Of Escambia County Man

February 22, 2021

A Sunday morning wreck claimed the life of one Escambia County man and seriously injured another.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck was on Highway 89 north of Milton when the 23-year old driver lost control, veered of the roadway and ran into a ditch. The pickup became airborne after colliding with a culvert. The driver and passenger were both ejected.

Both men were airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital. The driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital, while the passenger was listed in serious condition.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 