Woman Accused Of Stealing SUV From Atmore Gas Station Wrecks During Police Chase

An Ohio woman that allegedly stole a vehicle in Atmore led police that ended with a crash in Baldwin County.

Shortly before 7:30 Tuesday morning, 22-year old Hayli Lape of Columbus, Ohio, jumped into Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked at a gas station on Highway 21 in Atmore, according to police. She sped away, damaging the pump.

The Alabama Highway Patrol and Atmore Police caught up with the vehicle and pursued it south on I-65. Lape exited onto Baldwin County Highway 47 at Perdido.

Lape crashed and then attempted to get away on foot, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks. She was apprehended a short time later. She was transported to North Baldwin Hospital In Bay Minette where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

Lape was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton without bond on charges of theft of property first degree, and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.