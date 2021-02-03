Website, Local Phone Number Launched To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine In Escambia County

The statewide preregistration system for COVID-19 appointments is now available to Escambia County residents.

Individuals 65 and older and front line health care workers in Escambia County can call the toll free line at (850) 201-1025 or register online at myvaccine.fl.gov. The state has established a help line at (833) 959-0217 for those who need to make changes to their original preregistration.

The registration system will proactively contact vaccine-eligible individuals to schedule appointments when they are available in the county. On the website, residents can select Escambia County and submit their contact information. Once appointments are available, individuals will be contacted by phone call, text or email and will be assisted in scheduling an appointment.

Vaccine supply remains limited and appointments may not be available for several weeks.

On February 5, FDOH-Escambia will sync the information from the previous online interest form with the new system managed by the Florida Department of Emergency Management. Residents who have completed FDOH-Escambia’s online interest form do not need to call or email to confirm their registration.

FDOH said it is important to note that registering multiple times does not increase your chances of getting an appointment. Attempts to register in multiple counties is not allowed. Duplicate registrations will be removed and the system will keep the most recent county registration for the person with multiple entries.