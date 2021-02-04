Walnut Hill Man Charged With Business Burglary, Resisting Arrest

February 4, 2021

A Walnut Hill man is facing multiple charges after allegedly burglarizing a business and later running from deputies.

Hunter Anthony Chavers, 25, is charged with burglary of a business, grand theft, obstruction of justice and violation of probation.

Chavers allegedly took items worth $9,350 from West Florida Gin on Meadows Road in Davisville. The items reported stolen included a portable welder valued at $8,500 along with miscellaneous hand tools, power tools and other items.

The stolen goods were recovered at Chaver’s residence on Pine Forest Road in Walnut Hill by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, according to an arrest report.

When deputies arrived at Chaver’s residence to serve an arrest warrant, he reportedly ran into a nearby wooded area where he was taken into custody, the ECSO said.

A rifle, pistol and ammunition were seized, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Chavers is not allowed to possess weapons due to the terms of his probation from 2018 conviction on hunting relating charges.

Chavers remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Written by William Reynolds 

 