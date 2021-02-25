UWF Planning Modified, In-Person Spring 2021 Commencement

The University of West Florida is planning to go ahead with a modified spring commencement ceremony.

The Florida Board of Governors has announced that State University System of Florida institutions are permitted to host modified, in-person commencement ceremonies for Spring 2021 graduates. These ceremonies must meet certain criteria and guidelines as established by the Board of Governors.

The University of West Florida is actively developing a plan for in-person ceremonies, while keeping the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and families in mind, according to the university.

Additional details on the UWF Spring 2021 Commencement are expected to become available in the coming weeks.

Pictured: The University of West Florida is planning a modified, in-person commencement this spring that will look much different from this traditional ceremony in December 2018. NorthEscambia.com file photos.