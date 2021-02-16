Update: Becks Lake Road Crossing Now Open After Emergency Repair To Broken Rail
February 16, 2021
Update: Becks Lake Road has reopened after an emergency repair at a CSX crossing.
CSX reported the broken rail and closure early Tuesday morning on Becks Lake Road just east of Highway 29 in Cantonment.
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
Comments
3 Responses to “Update: Becks Lake Road Crossing Now Open After Emergency Repair To Broken Rail”
..yes..and ECUA won’t even discuss letting us go through their sacred forest…and the dam is washed out at Spring Lake so we are just stuck…3 rd in a few years…
Better to be closed for a day to repair the rail than to be closed for several days to remove a derailed train.
Whooo Weee gonna be tough gettin out today.
Use to be a way out at the power lines at Garmin road that popped out at Kathlene road.
Long ago and far away of days gone by.