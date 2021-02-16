Update: Becks Lake Road Crossing Now Open After Emergency Repair To Broken Rail

February 16, 2021

Update: Becks Lake Road has reopened after an emergency repair at a CSX crossing.

CSX reported the broken rail and closure early Tuesday morning on Becks Lake Road just east of Highway 29 in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments

3 Responses to “Update: Becks Lake Road Crossing Now Open After Emergency Repair To Broken Rail”

  1. Whisperjet on February 16th, 2021 12:13 pm

    ..yes..and ECUA won’t even discuss letting us go through their sacred forest…and the dam is washed out at Spring Lake so we are just stuck…3 rd in a few years…

  2. ensley boy on February 16th, 2021 10:01 am

    Better to be closed for a day to repair the rail than to be closed for several days to remove a derailed train.

  3. Resident on February 16th, 2021 9:44 am

    Whooo Weee gonna be tough gettin out today.
    Use to be a way out at the power lines at Garmin road that popped out at Kathlene road.
    Long ago and far away of days gone by.





