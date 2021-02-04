U.S. Marshals Arrest Century Man On Outstanding Drug Warrants

U.S. Marshals arrested a Century man on outstanding drug warrants Thursday morning.

Darren L. Green, 52, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at a home on Academy Street at the corner of Henry Street in Century.

Green was wanted on outstanding drug warrants from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana possession, according to SRSO Sgt. Rich Aloy.

Green was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $105,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

Pictured: U.S. Marshals arrested a man on outstanding drug warrants at this home on Academy Street in Century Thursday morning. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.