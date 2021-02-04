U.S. Marshals Arrest Century Man On Outstanding Drug Warrants

February 4, 2021

U.S. Marshals arrested a Century man on outstanding drug warrants Thursday morning.

Darren L. Green, 52, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at a home on Academy Street at the corner of Henry Street in Century.

Green was wanted on outstanding drug warrants from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana possession, according to SRSO Sgt. Rich Aloy.

Green was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $105,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

Pictured: U.S. Marshals arrested a man on outstanding drug warrants at this home on Academy Street in Century Thursday morning. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 