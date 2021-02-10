Town Of Century Hiring For Multiple Positions

The Town of Century is hiring for multiple positions.

Available positions include:

Wastewater and Water Operators, and trainees. Minimum starting salary of $15 per hour for licensed operators and $13 per hour for trainees.

Service Worker I. Maintenance of roadways, right of ways, drainage systems, streets signs and building. Pay is based upon work history and experience.

Citizens Services Clerk. Will interact with citizens concerning municipal operations including water, sewer, natural gas and solid waste. Pay is based upon work history and experience.

For more information, click or tap here.

The application deadline is 2 p.m. on February 18.