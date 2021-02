Teen Seriously Injured When Struck By Vehicle In Cantonment

A teen was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Cantonment.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of South Highway 95A and East Kingsfield Road. The 14-year old male was transported to an area hospital as a trauma alert by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further information.

File photo.