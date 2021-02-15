Stay Off The Roads: Black Ice Threat Tonight; Escambia Sanding Bridges; FDOT In Winter Weather Mode

Drivers are being urged to stay off the road tonight and Tuesday morning.

Patchy black is possible across the entire area overnight, according the National Weather Service in Mobile, and Escambia County will be sanding bridges as an extra precaution.

North Escambia area temperatures will drop to around the 20 degree mark by Tuesday morning. While rain has ended, any residual water on area roadways and bridges will quickly freeze tonight.

Escambia County Public Works Director told NorthEscambia.com that road crews will be sanding bridges.

The Florida Department of Transportation will go into weather weather operations mode at 9 p.m. in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. Motorists may notice an increased number of FDOT vehicles on state routes as maintenance and operations staff monitor winter weather conditions. FDOT crews will deploy various tankers, bridge deck sprayers and other equipment to apply anti-icing products on bridges and overpasses to prevent ice from bonding to the pavement surface. The anti-icing products allows any potential ice layer to melt more quickly and reduces the amount of time required to restore the roads to a clear, dry state.

FDOT will collaborate with state and local law enforcement to evaluate roads for closure if icy conditions make it challenging to maintain a drivable roadway. Motorists are encouraged to use all available information and follow law enforcement closure announcements until weather conditions improve before venturing out in your vehicle.

Temperatures will remain below freezing through much of Tuesday morning, but sunshine will return to the area and help to dry out those roads that are not shade covered. Shade covered roads may take longer to improve depending on the degree of black icing that forms, according to the weather service.