Shannon Ellis Edward
February 10, 2021
Mr. Shannon Ellis Edwards, age 53 of Watermill Road in Jay, Fl, passed away Sunday afternoon February 7, 2021 at his Jay Residence. Mr. Edwards was a native of Ozark, Alabama and former resident of Holt, Florida before moving to Jay 6 years ago. He was a Department manager with Wal-Mart in Pace and attended Century Church of Christ. Mr. Edwards loved fishing, hunting, riding his golf cart and collecting guns.
He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Heather Dean Edwards of Jay, FL; father, Marvin (Molly) Edwards of Pace, FL; mother, Marjorie Edwards of Pensacola, FL; sons, Mathew Edwards of Pensacola, Christopher (Hallie) Edwards of Tulsa, Oklahoma; daughter, Tabitha (Patrick) Young of Pace, FL; sisters, Jessica Edwards of Buda, Texas; Morgyn (Christopher) Goff of London, England; step-brother, Matthew (Amanda) Weber of Pace, FL; step-sisters, Brandy (Joel) Wise of Pace, FL, Tracy (Ryan) Fowler of Pace; two grandsons, Nikolas Young, Jacob Young, two granddaughters, Madison McGowan and Gracie Edwards.
Visitation will be held Thursday February 11, 2021 from 12 Noon until 1:00 P.M. service time at the Century Church Of Christ in Century, Florida.
Funeral services for Mr. Shannon Ellis Edwards will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday February 11, 2021 at the Century Church Of Christ with Minister Jessie Claunch officiating. Interment will follow in Jay Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers are: Perry Logan, Ed Smith, Matthew Dean, Mike Miller, Joel Wise, Tim Dykes
Honorary Pallbearers: Cliff Lewis, Zack Zulager, George Paulson.
