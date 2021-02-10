Shannon Ellis Edward

Mr. Shannon Ellis Edwards, age 53 of Watermill Road in Jay, Fl, passed away Sunday afternoon February 7, 2021 at his Jay Residence. Mr. Edwards was a native of Ozark, Alabama and former resident of Holt, Florida before moving to Jay 6 years ago. He was a Department manager with Wal-Mart in Pace and attended Century Church of Christ. Mr. Edwards loved fishing, hunting, riding his golf cart and collecting guns.

He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Heather Dean Edwards of Jay, FL; father, Marvin (Molly) Edwards of Pace, FL; mother, Marjorie Edwards of Pensacola, FL; sons, Mathew Edwards of Pensacola, Christopher (Hallie) Edwards of Tulsa, Oklahoma; daughter, Tabitha (Patrick) Young of Pace, FL; sisters, Jessica Edwards of Buda, Texas; Morgyn (Christopher) Goff of London, England; step-brother, Matthew (Amanda) Weber of Pace, FL; step-sisters, Brandy (Joel) Wise of Pace, FL, Tracy (Ryan) Fowler of Pace; two grandsons, Nikolas Young, Jacob Young, two granddaughters, Madison McGowan and Gracie Edwards.

Visitation will be held Thursday February 11, 2021 from 12 Noon until 1:00 P.M. service time at the Century Church Of Christ in Century, Florida.

Funeral services for Mr. Shannon Ellis Edwards will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday February 11, 2021 at the Century Church Of Christ with Minister Jessie Claunch officiating. Interment will follow in Jay Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers are: Perry Logan, Ed Smith, Matthew Dean, Mike Miller, Joel Wise, Tim Dykes

Honorary Pallbearers: Cliff Lewis, Zack Zulager, George Paulson.