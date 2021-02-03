Sex Offender From Cantonment Charged With Registration Violations

A convicted sex offender from Cantonment is facing two felony charges for allegedly failing to follow Florida’s registration laws.

Michael Bernard Ayers, 50, was charged with failing to report a name or residence change and failing to report vacating a permanent residence.

In 1991, Ayers was convicted of rape and sodomy first degree in Morgan County, Alabama, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Ayers, who listed an address of 2963 Junction Drive in Cantonment at the time his arrest, remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $30,000.