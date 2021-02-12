Molino Man Gets 30 Years In Prison For Shooting Mother, Daughter

February 12, 2021

A Molino man has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison for the shooting that seriously injured a mother and her daughter on New Year’s Day 2020.

Justin Demartre Young, 23, was sentenced to 30 years in state prison by Circuit Judge W. Joel Boles. Young was convicted in October 2020 of two counts of attempted first degree premeditated murder with a firearm.

On January 1, 2020, Young shot and seriously injured a mother and daughter in their home on Barth Road in Molino. The women lived in the home with on of Young’s relatives, and Young had been living in the home for several weeks before the shooting.

Young arrived home and sat in the living room with the women for several minutes before complaining and challenging them about someone having been in his car.

The women claimed no one had been in his car; but shortly thereafter Young shot the eldest in the back as she crossed the room to get to the bathroom. Her daughter was shot in the head during her struggle to protect her mother and gain control of the gun. Young then shot the mother again in the abdomen. Both women were seriously injured but able to run to the neighbor’s house for assistance after Young fled

As part of Young’s 30 year sentence, he must serve 25 years as a mandatory minimum requirement under Florida’s 10-20-Life law, meaning those years must be served day-for-day, without any gain-time credit.

