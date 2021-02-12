Molino Homeowner Holds Burglary Suspects At Gunpoint

A Molino homeowner held two burglar suspects on the ground at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Jonathan David Franklin, 27, was charged with loitering and prowling, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and tampering with evidence. Steven Cody Liechty, 31 with loitering and prowling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. “If these two would have been working or doing something productive, a law-abiding citizen would not have had to risk his own safety to put a stop to their actions. We are glad no one was hurt by their criminal endeavor. Don’t steal other people’s property,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

Deputies arrived in the 4000 block of Molino Road to find the homeowner holding Franklin and Liechty at gunpoint on the ground in his backyard.

Franklin told deputies that he and Liechty tried to push-start their Honda Civic when it broke down, and they had coasted into the victim’s yard. The vehicle was about 40 yards behind the house near the wood line. An arrest report states a bolt-action rifle and a revolver were found in the Honda Civic. Both weapons were loaded.

The victim told deputies he arrived at home to find the duo and believed they were breaking into his home. Je pulled out his handgun and ordered them to the ground as his wife dialed 911.

They are also accused in the burglary of a 2006 Dodge truck at a neighboring residence. The vehicle owner provided video allegedly showing the duo breaking into his truck and taking a backpack containing numerous hunting items worth about $900. The backpack was discovered in the suspects’ Honda Civic. According to the ECSO, Liechty was wearing a hat and sunglasses taken during the vehicle burglary at the time of his arrest.

As Franklin stepped out of the deputy’s vehicle at the jail, a clear bag containing methamphetamine was discovered. When Franklin was searched, four old coins and pearls were discovered on his person, according to the report.

Both suspects remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday afternoon. Franklin’s bond was set at $56,000, and Liechty’s bond was set $46,000.