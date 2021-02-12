Molino Homeowner Holds Burglary Suspects At Gunpoint
February 12, 2021
A Molino homeowner held two burglar suspects on the ground at gunpoint until deputies arrived.
Deputies arrived in the 4000 block of Molino Road to find the homeowner holding Franklin and Liechty at gunpoint on the ground in his backyard.
Franklin told deputies that he and Liechty tried to push-start their Honda Civic when it broke down, and they had coasted into the victim’s yard. The vehicle was about 40 yards behind the house near the wood line. An arrest report states a bolt-action rifle and a revolver were found in the Honda Civic. Both weapons were loaded.
The victim told deputies he arrived at home to find the duo and believed they were breaking into his home. Je pulled out his handgun and ordered them to the ground as his wife dialed 911.
They are also accused in the burglary of a 2006 Dodge truck at a neighboring residence. The vehicle owner provided video allegedly showing the duo breaking into his truck and taking a backpack containing numerous hunting items worth about $900. The backpack was discovered in the suspects’ Honda Civic. According to the ECSO, Liechty was wearing a hat and sunglasses taken during the vehicle burglary at the time of his arrest.
As Franklin stepped out of the deputy’s vehicle at the jail, a clear bag containing methamphetamine was discovered. When Franklin was searched, four old coins and pearls were discovered on his person, according to the report.
Both suspects remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday afternoon. Franklin’s bond was set at $56,000, and Liechty’s bond was set $46,000.
Comments
7 Responses to “Molino Homeowner Holds Burglary Suspects At Gunpoint”
Should have done everyone a favor & shot both of these thieves . Bet they are back on the loose terrorizing the neighborhood again by next week .
What a pair of maroons
Nice homeowners hold burglars at gun point, I shoot to kill.
Good thing this wasn’t my home police wouldn’t have been needed. Busy most definitely two body bags for those low life pieces of scum!
These boys are lucky to be breathing right now! Good job homeowner! Not sure of the circumstances but I don’t think I would have told them to get on the ground. They could have had the loaded guns on them and shot before I could. This is why we carry weapons for all of you out there that thinks it’s crazy to carry a gun all of the time. You never know when you are going to run up on a bonehead like these two
Kudo’s to the home owner who was able to catch these criminals on his property and hold them until deputies arrived. Hopefully, those who may have been victims of these guys will also come forward and additional charges can be obtained.
Good work to all involved.
” two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon” boy those gun laws sure work good!