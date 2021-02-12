Molino Homeowner Holds Burglary Suspects At Gunpoint

February 12, 2021

A Molino homeowner held two burglar suspects on the ground at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Jonathan David Franklin, 27, was charged with loitering and prowling, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and tampering with evidence. Steven Cody Liechty, 31 with loitering and prowling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“If these two would have been working or doing something productive, a law-abiding citizen would not have had to risk his own safety to put a stop to their actions. We are glad no one was hurt by their criminal endeavor. Don’t steal other people’s property,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

Deputies arrived in the 4000 block of Molino Road to find the homeowner holding Franklin and Liechty at gunpoint on the ground in his backyard.

Franklin told deputies that he and Liechty tried to push-start their Honda Civic when it broke down, and they had coasted into the victim’s yard. The vehicle was about 40 yards behind the house near the wood line. An arrest report states a bolt-action rifle and a revolver were found in the Honda Civic. Both weapons were loaded.

The victim told deputies he arrived at home to find the duo and believed they were breaking into his home. Je pulled out his handgun and ordered them to the ground as his wife dialed 911.

They are also accused in the burglary of a 2006 Dodge truck at a neighboring residence. The vehicle owner provided video allegedly showing the duo breaking into his truck and taking a backpack containing numerous hunting items worth about $900. The backpack was discovered in the suspects’ Honda Civic. According to the ECSO, Liechty was wearing a hat and sunglasses taken during the vehicle burglary at the time of his arrest.

As Franklin stepped out of the deputy’s vehicle at the jail, a clear bag containing methamphetamine was discovered. When Franklin was searched, four old coins and pearls were discovered on his person, according to the report.

Both suspects remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday afternoon. Franklin’s bond was set at $56,000, and Liechty’s bond was set $46,000.

Comments

7 Responses to “Molino Homeowner Holds Burglary Suspects At Gunpoint”

  1. Tc on February 12th, 2021 5:54 pm

    Should have done everyone a favor & shot both of these thieves . Bet they are back on the loose terrorizing the neighborhood again by next week .

  2. MAH on February 12th, 2021 5:53 pm

    What a pair of maroons

  3. JTV on February 12th, 2021 5:44 pm

    Nice homeowners hold burglars at gun point, I shoot to kill.

  4. Just me on February 12th, 2021 5:13 pm

    Good thing this wasn’t my home police wouldn’t have been needed. Busy most definitely two body bags for those low life pieces of scum!

  5. Neighbor on February 12th, 2021 5:13 pm

    These boys are lucky to be breathing right now! Good job homeowner! Not sure of the circumstances but I don’t think I would have told them to get on the ground. They could have had the loaded guns on them and shot before I could. This is why we carry weapons for all of you out there that thinks it’s crazy to carry a gun all of the time. You never know when you are going to run up on a bonehead like these two

  6. Jason on February 12th, 2021 4:41 pm

    Kudo’s to the home owner who was able to catch these criminals on his property and hold them until deputies arrived. Hopefully, those who may have been victims of these guys will also come forward and additional charges can be obtained.

    Good work to all involved.

  7. chris on February 12th, 2021 4:14 pm

    ” two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon” boy those gun laws sure work good!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 