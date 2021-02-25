Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Event For Veterans Saturday In Pensacola

The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination event in Pensacola Saturday for qualifying veterans.

The appointment only event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Joint Ambulatory Care Center at 790 Veterans Way.

Appointments will be available for:

Veterans 65 and up

Veterans with a high-risk medical condition

Veterans who are essential workers

Eligible high risk veterans: Community living centers and other congregate living settings, homeless veterans, hemodialysis patients, solid organ transplant patients or patients who are listed for transplant, spinal cord injury, and chemotherapy patients (receiving chemotherapy in a clinic/hospital setting)

Caregivers of a veteran enrolled in the Comprehensive Caregiver Support Program and receiving a monthly allotment from the VA.

Those meeting the vaccine criteria should call (800) 296-8872 (chose Option 2, then Option 1) to schedule an appointment. Veterans that cannot attend Saturday’s event are still encouraged to call for a clinical appointment.

This will not be a drive-thru event, and veterans should limit visitors and pets when possible.