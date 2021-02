Man Charged In Fatal Stabbing

An Escambia County man is charged with a fatal stabbing Saturday night in Escambia County.

Corey Ruben Bates, 32, is charged with homicide.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he is accused of stabbing a 50-year old man about 10 p.m. on Esperanto Drive in Bellview. The man was transported to an area hospital were he passed away from his injuries.

Bates was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.