It’s A Boy! Northview Ag Dept. Welcomes Calf, Works To Keep Him Warm In Frigid Weather

February 16, 2021

The Northview High School agriculture department had a little Valentine’s weekend surprise.

A healthy calf was born sometime Saturday afternoon in the pasture in front of the school. On Monday, students named him “Cupid”.

Ag students worked hard Monday to make sure the little guy would be nice and warm Monday night into a very frigid Tuesday morning.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click on enlarge.

