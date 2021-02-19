Hollis Ivan McKinley

Hollis Ivan McKinley, age 77, passed away on February 9, 2021. He was born on March 3, 1943 in Atmore, AL to the late George W. and Mamie Louise Cunningham McKinley. He was a retired Master Gunnery Sergeant of the United States Marine Corps and a retired Millrite with Swift Lumber Company.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jeanette McWhoter.

He is survived by his children, Rhonda McKinley Thomas of Pensacola, FL, Rex (Cindy) McKinley of Atmore, AL and Roxanne McKinley of Flomaton, AL; his step-sons, John Skipper of Atmore, AL and Matthew Skipper of Richmond, VA and his sisters, Linda (Bill) Pinto of Marietta, GA and Carolyn (Art) Austin of Dothan, AL and nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

No formal services will be held.