Highway 29 Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest When K-9 Finds Ecstasy And Cocaine

A Highway 29 traffic stop led to the discover of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and cocaine Tuesday night.

About 11 p.m., the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office High Intensity Patrol Unit performed a traffic stop near the Regency Hotel on Highway 29.

Deputy Beaty and K-9 Maddox were called to the scene. Inside the car, K-9 Maddox alerted to 46.8 grams of MDMA and 2.7 grams of crack cocaine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A gun was also located inside the vehicle.

Anthony Maurice Thomas, 23, was charged with a weapons offense, resisting an officer without violence, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and trafficking phenethylamines. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $131,000.