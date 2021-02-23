Here’s Escambia County’s Vaccination Plan For The Week, Including Weather Delayed Doses

The health department has announced this week’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for Escambia County, and it includes extra doses that did not arrive last week due to winter weather across the county.

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County will receive 2,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine for the week. This allocation is in addition 2,500 delayed doses originally planned for distribution for the week of February 15.

Escambia County’s 5,000 vaccine allocation will be distributed as follows:

Ascension Sacred Heart: 900 doses

Baptist Health Care: 900 doses

Community Health Northwest Florida: 1,600 doses

FDOH-Escambia: 1,000 doses

West Florida Hospital: 400 doses

Woodlands Medical Specialists: 200 doses

Some appointments will be scheduled using the statewide pre-registration system. FDOH-Escambia and partner organizations are in the process of contacting individuals to schedule appointments. Please do not contact the providers directly for these appointments.

The allocations of second dose vaccine for the weeks of February 15 and February 22 are still in the shipping process. Persons scheduled to receive second dose vaccinations prior to local receipt of second dose supplies will be contacted for a new appointment date and time.

Residents can call the toll-free line at, 866-201-1025 or preregister online at myvaccine.fl.gov.