Gas Prices Slip A Couple Of Cents, Still Up A Quarter Since January 1

Florida gas prices took a little step back last week. The average price for a gallon of gasoline declined two cents, but is still up about a quarter since January 1.

The year began with gas prices averaging $2.20 per gallon. Now, Florida drivers are paying an average price of $2.46. That raises the cost of filling a tank of gas by $4 (based on a 15-gallon fuel tank).

The lowest North Escambia price Sunday night was $2.38 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while in Pensacola $2.24 could be found at a store on Barrancas Avenue.

“Unfortunately, the recent jump at the pump may not be over yet,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices could eventually reach $2.60 per gallon in the coming weeks, as refineries prepare to switch to summer blend gasoline. Summer gasoline typically costs more to produce, because it contains more additives, which work to reduce smog during the hotter months.”