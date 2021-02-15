Gas Prices Slip A Couple Of Cents, Still Up A Quarter Since January 1

February 15, 2021

Florida gas prices took a little step back last week. The average price for a gallon of gasoline declined two cents, but is still up about a quarter since January 1.

The year began with gas prices averaging $2.20 per gallon. Now, Florida drivers are paying an average price of $2.46. That raises the cost of filling a tank of gas by $4 (based on a 15-gallon fuel tank).

The lowest North Escambia price Sunday night was $2.38 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while in Pensacola $2.24 could be found at a store on Barrancas Avenue.

“Unfortunately, the recent jump at the pump may not be over yet,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices could eventually reach $2.60 per gallon in the coming weeks, as refineries prepare to switch to summer blend gasoline. Summer gasoline typically costs more to produce, because it contains more additives, which work to reduce smog during the hotter months.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 