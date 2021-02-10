FWC Charges Cantonment Man With Deer Hunting Out Of Season On Someone Else’s Land

A Cantonment man has been charged with a long list of offenses after allegedly hunting deer out of season while trespassing on someone else’s land.

Brandon Lee Cobb, 31, was charged with three counts of felony armed trespassing on private property, three counts of possession of an antlerless deer in a closed season, three counts of willful wanton waste of wildlife, and one count of being over the daily bag limit of deer. He was also given numerous citations for offenses including no hunting license, no deer permit, no hunter safety card, failure to complete a harvest report and littering. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $14,500 bond.

Cobb was driving around concrete barricades with a large “No Trespassing” sign and entering two private parcels in Cantonment and property owned by Escambia County in order to hunt out of season, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC).

FWC officers said they located Cobb on one of the private parcels with three dead deer in the bed of his truck, an arrest report states. The truck was parked near a tree stand, and a .30-30 rifle was in the front seat along with two dogs. Officers determined that the deer had been killed about 20 hours earlier and were spoiled. Cobb told officers he was looking for a fourth deer he had shot.

Cobb claimed he had permission of the landowner to hunt on the property, but the person he named is deceased, the report states. The actual landowner told FWC he not given Cobb permission to hunt on the property.

The exact location of the properties was not provided in the FWC report.