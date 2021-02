Firefighters Battle Brush Fire South Of Century

Escambia Fire Rescue battled a brush fire Sunday evening south of Century.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded to the area of Highway 29 and Dawson Road about 5:30 p.m. The fire was reported to be about 2.5 acres.

There were no injuries and no property damage reported.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.