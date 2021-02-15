FHP: Woman Killed When Hit By Driver Trying To Fix Child’s Seat Belt

A wreck Saturday after in Santa Rosa County claimed one life.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 32-year old Milton woman was traveling west on Sterling Way when she attempted to refasten the safety belt on her 6-year old child passenger. As a result, she crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle driven by a 61-year old Pace woman.

The 61-year old woman was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where she passed away from her injuries.

The woman and child in the first vehicle were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in serious condition.

The FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.