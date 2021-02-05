FHP: Cantonment Teen Intentionally Ran In Front Of Pickup Before He Was Hit

A teen intentionally ran in front of a vehicle before he was struck Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

A Ford truck driven by a 46-year old Pensacola man was traveling south on Highway 95A approaching East Kingsfield Road when “a 15 year old juvenile male of Cantonment intentionally ran into the path of the Ford”, the FHP report states.

The 15-year old male was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital by Escambia County EMS. FHP said the teen’s injuries were determined to be minor.

The teen was held under Florida’s Baker Act, which provides for temporary detention and emergency mental health services.

The pickup driver was not injured.

File photo.