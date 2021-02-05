FHP: Cantonment Teen Intentionally Ran In Front Of Pickup Before He Was Hit

February 5, 2021

A teen intentionally ran in front of a vehicle before he was struck Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

A Ford truck driven by a 46-year old Pensacola man was traveling south on Highway 95A approaching East Kingsfield Road when “a 15 year old juvenile male of Cantonment intentionally ran into the path of the Ford”, the FHP report states.

The 15-year old male was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital by Escambia County EMS. FHP said the teen’s injuries were determined to be minor.

The teen was held under Florida’s Baker Act, which provides for temporary detention and emergency mental health services.

The pickup driver was not injured.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 