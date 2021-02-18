FDLE Charges Escambia Woman With Stealing $300,000 From Her Employer

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested an Escambia County woman Tuesday on for fraud and money laundering.

Cassondra Leigh Moreno, 42, was charged with one count of organized fraud and four counts of money laundering.

The investigation began in June 2020 when Moreno’s employer, a beverage distributor, advised FDLE that it had noticed a $300,000 accounting discrepancy involving stolen money orders, which appeared to be linked to Moreno. The employer oversees sales in numerous stores from Pensacola to Panama City. The investigation revealed that over a four-year period, Moreno used her position as a transportation supervisor to engage in a scheme to defraud. She modified her employer’s accounting system to conceal the amount of money orders she had stolen, according to FDLE.

FDLE said an analysis of her personal financial records revealed that she received over $300,000 between 2017-2020 by depositing hundreds of stolen money orders into her accounts. She resigned from her job in May 2020.

Moreno’s bond was set at $75,000.