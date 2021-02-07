Escambia Sheriff’s Office Reopens Perdido Precinct; Molino Is Next

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons made good on a campaign promise when h cut a green ribbon Saturday to reopen the ECSO precinct in Perdido, and Molino is next on his list.

“Law enforcement and community engagement begins at the neighborhood level,” Simmons said Saturday. Deputies are now stationed at the precinct for the first time since 2016.

The Molino Precinct ribbon will be held Saturday, February 20 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Following his swearing in on January 5, Simmons told NorthEscambia.com that he would reopen the Perdido and Molino precincts. Other precincts may open in the future in Beulah, Myrtle Grove and Brownsville.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.