Escambia County Worked To Sand Bridges, FDOT Prepped For Ice Potential

When the threat of black ice became apparent, Escambia Public Works and the Florida Department of Transportation went to work.

County crews fanned out across North Escambia to sand bridges, according to Public Works Director Wes Moreno. Sands improves traction in the event of ice on a bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation into winter weather operations mode at 9 p.m. in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. FDOT was poised to deploy various tankers, bridge deck sprayers and other equipment to apply anti-icing products on bridges and overpasses to prevent ice from bonding to the pavement surface. The anti-icing products allow any potential ice layer to melt more quickly and reduces the amount of time required to restore roads to a clear, dry state.

Pictured: Escambia County work crews sand bridges late Monday afternoon. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.