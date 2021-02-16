Escambia County Worked To Sand Bridges, FDOT Prepped For Ice Potential

February 16, 2021

When the threat of black ice became apparent, Escambia Public Works and the Florida Department of Transportation went to work.

County crews fanned out across North Escambia to sand bridges, according to Public Works Director Wes Moreno. Sands improves traction in the event of ice on a bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation into winter weather operations mode at 9 p.m. in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. FDOT was poised to deploy various tankers, bridge deck sprayers and other equipment to apply anti-icing products on bridges and overpasses to prevent ice from bonding to the pavement surface. The anti-icing products allow any potential ice layer to melt more quickly and reduces the amount of time required to restore roads to a clear, dry state.

Pictured: Escambia County work crews sand bridges late Monday afternoon. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 