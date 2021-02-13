Escambia Ordinance Under Consideration To Allow Countywide Sunday Morning Alcohol Sales

A new Escambia County ordinance under consideration will allow stores to sell alcohol on Sunday mornings across the entire county.

Escambia County’s current hours for sale or purchase of alcoholic beverages were established in 1989, allowing sales between 6 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. each day except Sunday. The current ordinance bans retail alcohol sale on Sundays between 2:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. countywide, with an exception for Pensacola and Perdido Key where it is legal to sell alcohol at retail stores on Sundays after 7 a.m.

If approved, the new ordinance will allow alcohol sales between 6 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. each day of the week (prohibiting sales between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., seven days a week).

The Escambia County Commission will hold a public hearing on the ordinance on Thursday, February 18 at 9:01 a.m.

If approved, the ordinance would become effective when it is filed with the Florida Department of State.

File photo.