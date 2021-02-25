Escambia COVID-19 Hospitalizations Fall Below 100 For The First Time In Months

The number of Escambia County COVID-19 daily hospitalizations has fallen to the lowest level since Thanksgiving.

There were 97 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Escambia County on Wednesday. That’s coming off a spike of 291 on January 14.

“While this is certainly good progress, it’s important that we continue to work together to bring these numbers down for our community and for our hospitals.,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Wednesday.

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Data source: Escambia County, City of Pensacola. Graphics: City of Pensacola, Escambia County.