Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Decline

Escambia County COVID-19 daily hospitalizations have fallen below 200 this week for the first time since the year began.

There were 180 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Escambia County on Wednesday.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations between the three local hospital systems are starting to slowly go down, but we still want to get back to the 50-75 range,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “It’s important that we continue to work together to bring these numbers down for our community and for our hospitals. Please be vigilant and take preventative actions, including wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands often.”

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Data source: Escambia County, City of Pensacola. Graphics: City of Pensacola, Escambia County.