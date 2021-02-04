Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Decline

February 4, 2021

Escambia County COVID-19 daily hospitalizations have fallen below 200 this week for the first time since the year began.

There were 180 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Escambia County on Wednesday.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations between the three local hospital systems are starting to slowly go down, but we still want to get back to the 50-75 range,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “It’s important that we continue to work together to bring these numbers down for our community and for our hospitals. Please be vigilant and take preventative actions, including wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands often.”

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Data source: Escambia County, City of Pensacola. Graphics: City of Pensacola, Escambia County.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 