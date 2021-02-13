Escambia Code Enforcement Officer Threatens Woman, Holds Her Against Her Will, SRSO Says

An Escambia County Code Enforcement officer has been charged in Santa Rosa County for allegedly threatening a woman and holding her against her will in Milton.

Ethan Lee Brown is charged with simple assault and kidnapping false imprisonment.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance and found Brown standing in the front yard, smelling of alcohol and with an empty gun holster on his hip, according to an arrest report. A woman told deputies Brown threw a mirror and nightstand, and punched a hole in a door, the report states.

The woman tells deputies she told Brown he frightened her and asked him to leave when he held her down on the bed with his body weight, the report says. When she tried to leave, Brown stood between her and the front door.

When deputies arrived, they found the damaged items and two firearms on the coffee table and couch. The report states Brown made choking motions close to the woman’s head like he was about to commit the act.

Brown’s mugshot was not available due to his status as a law enforcement officer.

An Escambia County spokesperson said Brown has worked as a code enforcement officer with Escambia County since 2019.