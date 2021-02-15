EREC Asking Customers To Conserve Electricity During Frigid Cold On Tuesday Morning

Escambia River Electric Cooperative is asking customers to conserve electricity during the frigid cold tomorrow morning.

“When you use electricity can be as important as how much electricity you consume,” EREC’s Sabrina Owens said.

Electricity use fluctuates throughout the day based on consumer demand, and EREC must be able to provide enough electricity to meet the energy demands of members during times of highest energy use, also known as “on-peak hours.” Early morning hours, when people start their day, and evening hours, when people return to their homes after work, are common times for on-peak hours.

An electric utility’s rates are set by their highest on-peak demand. Using less on-peak power means lower costs for the co-op, and ultimately, keeps rates low for members. During a hard freeze, increased use of heating systems coupled with other electricity demands can create higher usage during on-peak hours for the cooperative.

During the frigid temperature tomorrow morning, EREC said you can help keep energy demand peak lower by using less electricity during that time. Don’t do any tasks that use a significant amount of energy such as washing or drying clothes or running a dishwasher Tuesday morning. Wait until later in the day when the temperatures are higher, and heating systems are not having to work so hard. If you have electronic equipment such as televisions, computers, or printers connected to a power strip, turn it off during those peak hours.

“You may think those small tasks do not amount to much. But when we all work together to shave the peak, it will make a big difference. A difference that will translate into savings on future power bills,” Owens said.

Pictured: A power substation on Highway 99A near Oak Grove that serves the Walnut Hill area. NorthEscambia.com photo.