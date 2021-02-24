ECUA Reports 5,300 Gallon Sewer Overflow In Same Cantonment Location As 19,500 Gallons Last Week

For the second time in a week, the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has reported a sewage overflow at 515 West Roberts Road in Cantonment.

In both instances, ECUA attributed the overflow to a broken six-inch force main damaged by a utility contractor.

A leak on Monday, February 22 was estimated at 5,200 gallons, of which 3,500 gallons were recovered by vacuum truck and transported to an ECUA water reclamation facility for proper disposal and treatment. ECUA crews also diverted flows, preventing an additional 6,500 gallons from overflowing. The overflow was contained onsite in a locked and gated stormwater retention pond. Bacteriological sampling was not required.

One Wednesday, February 17, an overflow was estimated at 19,500 gallons, of which 15,000 gallons were recovered by vacuum truck and transported to an ECUA water reclamation facility for proper disposal and treatment. The spill flowed down a ditch that leads to a locked and gated stormwater retention pond.