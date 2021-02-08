ECUA Replacing Over 15,000 Blue Cans In North Escambia

February 8, 2021

Are you an ECUA customer with a blue garbage can? It’s now out of style.

On Tuesday, ECUA will begin replacing the over 15,000 blue cans still being using in North Escambia. The cans were a part of the Allied Waste service area that ECUA took over in January 2009.

It is expected to take three or four week to complete the can switch. ECUA customers are asked to leave their cans out at the curb after this week’s pick up as crews will be working each day to expedite the replacement process. Cans that already have the ECUA logo are not included in this effort.

ECUA customers will not be charged for their new can.

The replacement cans are not a new expenditure for ECUA. The cans were used for ECUA service in Santa Rosa County, which came to an end on December 31. 2020.

NorthEscambia.com file graphic.

Written by William Reynolds 

 