ECSO Seeks Area Man Wanted On Battery, Weapon Charges

February 4, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon that they are looking for an area man wanted on multiple active warrants.

Randon Bryan Watson, 36, is wanted for two counts of battery (domestic violence) and one count of improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon. He will have no bond when arrested. There are also three domestic violence injunctions that need to be served on Watson.

The ECSO said Watson is known to stay in the Atmore area.

Anyone that knows Watson’s location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

