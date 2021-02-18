Latest Headlines
- Escambia Commission Approves Sunday Morning Alcohol Sales
- Bond Set For Bratt Man Charged With Molesting Child; ECSO Says It Was Captured On Camera
- Century And State Prison System Reach $181K Utility Rate Increase Agreement
- Dollar General Wants To Build In Walnut Hill. It Would Change The Future Of North Escambia Rural Zoning.
- New 448 Area Code Coming To The 850, But A Mandatory Change To How You Dial Has Been Delayed.
- Cantonment Man Charged With Raping Underage Girl
- Woman Accused Of Stealing SUV From Atmore Gas Station Wrecks During Police Chase
- Update: Becks Lake Road Crossing Now Open After Emergency Repair To Broken Rail
- Escambia County Worked To Sand Bridges, FDOT Prepped For Ice Potential
- It’s A Boy! Northview Ag Dept. Welcomes Calf, Works To Keep Him Warm In Frigid Weather
DPZ OLF8
February 18, 2021
voluntarily dpz town hall
more discussion march 11 — three weeks
Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General
Comments