Cooking Fire Damages Duplex

February 8, 2021

A weekend cooking fire damaged a duplex just off Nine Mile Road.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to the fire Saturday night in the 8600 block of Jernigan Road Saturday night. Firefighters arrived to find everyone onside and smoke showing from the front door of the one of the apartments.

The fire was quickly extinguished. The blaze caused heavy damage to one kitchen and smoke damage throughout.’

The American Red Cross is assisting the individuals displaced by the fire.

