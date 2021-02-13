Chumuckla Tom Thumb Temporarily Closed Due To COVID-19

Tom Thumb said Friday that they closed their store at 9393 Chumuckla Highway after a team member informed them of a positive COVID-19 test.

The store was closed to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store will reopen in the next few days.

“We are grateful to all our customers for your patience and understanding during this time,” Tom Thumb said. “We are making every effort to provide the affected Team Member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.”

