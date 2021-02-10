Check Out A ‘Blind Date With A Book’ From The Molino Branch Library For Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day approaches, how about a blind date with a book from the Molino Branch Library?

It’s a chance to read something new and fresh.

Blind Date with a Book is pretty simple. Books are covered to obscure the author and titles. They are labeled with a few keywords to help make the perfect blind date match.

Beach Read. Romance. Secrecy.

Regency Romance. London. Historical Fiction. In Love With…

New York City Library. Photographer. Romance. Autumn.

Aliens. Cats. Funny.

Those are just a few of the blind date books available at the Molino Branch Library.