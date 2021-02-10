Check Out A ‘Blind Date With A Book’ From The Molino Branch Library For Valentine’s Day
February 10, 2021
As Valentine’s Day approaches, how about a blind date with a book from the Molino Branch Library?
It’s a chance to read something new and fresh.
Blind Date with a Book is pretty simple. Books are covered to obscure the author and titles. They are labeled with a few keywords to help make the perfect blind date match.
- Beach Read. Romance. Secrecy.
- Regency Romance. London. Historical Fiction. In Love With…
- New York City Library. Photographer. Romance. Autumn.
- Aliens. Cats. Funny.
Those are just a few of the blind date books available at the Molino Branch Library.
