Century’s Gas Department Made A Profit In December. That Has Not Happened In Long Time.

February 3, 2021

For the first time in recent memory, the Town of Century’s gas fund has actually recorded a profit for a month without the need to borrow from another department.

During the month of December, the gas fund had a $10,621 profit.  Most months, including previous winters, the fund loses money and money is transferred in from special revenue, gas and garbage funds to keep the gas department afloat. In October and November, $52,404 was transferred to the gas department from other fund sources to cover losses topping $37,000.

During the four-year period ending in September 2019, Century’s gas department losses topped $1 million. That prompted the town to get to work replacing inaccurate residential and commercial meters and working on inaccurate billing.

In September 2019, the town could not account for 45% of natural gas purchased for resale. It was not leaking; it simply was not be billed due to those inaccurate meters and billing problems. In recent months, about 11% of the gas was missing from the books as the town works toward an even lower number.

“You are going to see those numbers trend doward,” interim City Manager Vernon Prather said.

