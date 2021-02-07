Century Making $1.3 Million Legislative Request To Replace Water Meters

Century seeking $1.3 million in funding from the Florida Legislature to replace water meters.

The funds would replace about 825 water meters with remotely readable radio-enabled units.

According to the town, water meters are failing and service connections are leaking. Replacing the meters and repairing leaky connections will improve water quality by eliminating lead connections and joints.

A funding request submitted by the town indicates existing meters were installed in 2006 and are now 15 years old. (The meters are actually 10 years old, purchased in 2010 and installed in 2011, according NorthEscambia.com. It expected the town will update their funding request.)

The system that allows the current meters to be read remotely has failed, and the vendor has gone out of business.

The town has also requested funding to rehabilitate water wells.

Century’s requests to the Legislature have received support from the local legislative delegation, Escambia County, and the Florida Rural Water Association.

Pictured: Century Town Hall. NorthEscmabia.com photo, click to enlarge.