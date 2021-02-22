Century Correctional Institution Staff Member Assaulted By Convicted Child Sex Offender

A staff member in at the Century prions was recently assaulted by a convicted child sex offender.

Inmate Vincent J. Thomas, 30, assaulted a staff member at Century Correctional Institution, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. Details of the assault were not released.

Thomas is serving a 15 year sentence on Lake County convictions for three counts of lewd and lascivious battery of child age 12-15 years, six counts of production of child pornography, two counts possession of child pornography, cocaine possession and possession of methamphetamine.