Century Correctional Institution Staff Member Assaulted By Convicted Child Sex Offender
February 22, 2021
A staff member in at the Century prions was recently assaulted by a convicted child sex offender.
Inmate Vincent J. Thomas, 30, assaulted a staff member at Century Correctional Institution, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. Details of the assault were not released.
Thomas is serving a 15 year sentence on Lake County convictions for three counts of lewd and lascivious battery of child age 12-15 years, six counts of production of child pornography, two counts possession of child pornography, cocaine possession and possession of methamphetamine.
