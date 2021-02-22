Century Correctional Institution Staff Member Assaulted By Convicted Child Sex Offender

February 22, 2021

A staff member in at the Century prions was recently assaulted by a convicted child sex offender.

Inmate Vincent J. Thomas, 30, assaulted a staff member at Century Correctional Institution, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. Details of the assault were not released.

Thomas is serving a 15 year sentence on Lake County convictions for three counts of lewd and lascivious battery of child age 12-15 years, six counts of production of child pornography, two counts possession of child pornography, cocaine possession and possession of methamphetamine.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 