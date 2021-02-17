Cantonment Man Charged With Raping Underage Girl

February 17, 2021

A Cantonment man is charged with the forcible rape of an underage girl.

Josue Morel Lopez, 23, is charged with two counts of felony sexual battery of an underage victim age 12 or older while using force.

According to arrest report, Lopez would go to the victim’s home to see her sister and enter through her window. On the night of the incident, he instead went to the underage victim’s bedroom window. She recognized him and let him in the front door.

As she returned to her room, Lopez allegedly pushed her on the bed, began to strangle and rape her, according to an arrest report. The victim was treated for injuries, and a sexual assault kit was collected at a local hospital.

When the victim was interviewed, she told investigators that Lopez had previously sexually assaulted her about six years ago, the report states.

If convicted, Lopez faces life in prison on the capital offenses. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $400,000.

Written by William Reynolds 

 