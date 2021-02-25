Judge Denies Bond For Two Charged With Murder In Lawson Lane Shooting

February 25, 2021

A judge ruled Thursday that a man and woman accused of a February 1 murder on Lawson Lane in Cantonment will remain in jail without bond.

Jonathan Taylor Hobbs and Dawn Lucille Sluder are charged with first degree premeditated murder for allegedly shooting and killing 35-year old Danny Blackmon, Jr., as his 19-year old girlfriend, who is Sluder’s daughter, watched.

Both were denied bond Thursday during an arraignment hearing before Judge Jan Shackelford. They will be back in court in early May.

Pictured: Sluder was taken into custody on Muscogee Road following a shooting in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

