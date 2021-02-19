Blue Wahoos Announce 2021 Season Schedule
February 19, 2021
The 2021 season schedule for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos was released by Major League Baseball on Thursday. The team will play 120 games this season, including 60 home games in Pensacola, between May 4 and September 19.
Under the new Professional Development License system through Major League Baseball, the Blue Wahoos will play as part of the Double-A South league which features Pensacola, Biloxi, Mississippi, and Montgomery in the South Division and Birmingham, Chattanooga, Rocket City, and Tennessee in the North Division.
The league will adopt a six-game series format in 2021 with teams playing Tuesday through Sunday each week. Mondays will serve as a league-wide off-day to facilitate team travel.
The Blue Wahoos season will begin on the road against the Mississippi Braves on May 4-9. Pensacola will host the Birmingham Barons on May 11 for their home opener to begin a 12-game homestand that will feature the Barons (May 11-16) and the team’s first-ever match-up against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (May 18-23). The team’s final home series will be held September 7-12 against Biloxi with the Blue Wahoos ending their series on the road against Rocket City September 14-19.
Stadium capacity limits are expected to be implemented to ensure fan safety during the 2021 season and will be announced leading up to the season. Game times and the team’s promotional schedule will be released at a later date.
The Blue Wahoos 2021 season schedule is as follows:
May 4-9 at Mississippi Braves
May 11-16 vs Birmingham Barons
May 18-23 vs Rocket City Trash Pandas
May 25-30 at Biloxi Shuckers
June 1-6 vs Mississippi Braves
June 8-13 at Chattanooga Lookouts
June 15-20 vs Montgomery Biscuits
June 22-27 at Birmingham Barons
June 29-July 4 vs Biloxi Shuckers
July 6-11 at Mississippi Braves
July 13-18 vs Chattanooga Lookouts
July 20-25 at Montgomery Biscuits
July 27-August 1 vs Mississippi Braves
August 3-8 at Biloxi Shuckers
August 10-15 vs Montgomery Biscuits
August 17-22 vs Biloxi Shuckers
August 24-29 at Mississippi Braves
August 31-September 5 at Montgomery Biscuits
September 7-12 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
September 14-19 at Rocket City Trash Pandas
