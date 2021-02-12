Army Vet And Purple Heart Recipient, Age 104, Receives COVID-19 Vaccination

February 12, 2021

World War II veteran Duane Brewton, age 104, received the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at Olive Baptist Church.

While serving in the Army infantry, Brewton was awarded the Purple Heart after an artillery shell exploded near him and caused critical injuries from multiple shrapnel wounds.

State Sen. Doug Broxson praised Brewton for serving again in a different kind of war — to stop the sickness and death caused by the coronavirus.

“Let’s get this thing knocked out altogether,” Brewton said after getting his vaccine shot. He said he hopes to inspire other seniors to receive the vaccine.

He was vaccinated during a clinic organized by Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart and Olive Baptist.

