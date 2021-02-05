Another 800 Should Receive $3,000 Escambia CARES Grant Soon

An additional 800 people are on track to receive a $3,000 Escambia County Family CARES grant as county staffers continue to work to contact about 1,000 more.

In January, the Escambia County Commission instructed county staff to reach about again to about 2,500 Family CARES Grant applicants who do not have complete information on their application.

Of those 2,500 applicants, 1,500 have been contacted and 800 of those have responded and provided needed information.

“We’re making good progress. We have seven county staff that are working on this,” Deputy County Administrator Chips Kirschenfeld told commissioners Thursday. “We think those 800 will be good to go. We’ve got about 1,000 more people to contact that have not been easy to contact, but we’re still working on that.”

Kirschenfeld the final total will be about 1,000 additional grants to be awarded to residents that provide the needed documentation.

“We think over the next three or four weeks, we should have all those contacts made,” Kirschenfeld said. Applicants will have two weeks to respond once they are contacted by the county.

Applicants can check their status in an online portal. If the status indicates “Applications Under Review,” the applicant should expect contact from the county.

The Escambia County Family CARES Grant program application and verification process began back on September 25 of last year. As of December 30, the county had approved 5,736 households for the $3,000 grants totaling over $17 million. In its four-day application window, the county received a higher than anticipated volume of applications with 9,558 households submitting information.

During a Thursday meeting, Commissioner Steven Barry thanked county staff for their hard work on the grant program and getting at least 800 more residents approved.

“That’s going to be a huge impact on their household and on their life, and it’s an impact that wouldn’t have taken place if the board had not taken additional actions,” Barry said.