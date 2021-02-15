All Escambia County And Century Offices, Services Closed Tuesday Due To Ice Threat

Escambia County and Century offices will be closed for all nonessential personnel, Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to severe weather

The offices listed below will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 17, at their regular times. All employees should report to work as scheduled.

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - All departments, including: West Florida Public Libraries (All locations) The Escambia County Animal Shelter Waste Services Administrative Offices

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller – Finance Offices

Escambia County Area Transit administrative offices Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) will suspend all bus and UWF Trolley service from Tuesday, Feb.16 until noon due to cold weather conditions on the road. Escambia County Community Transportation (ECCT) will also suspend paratransit service on Tuesday, Feb. 16, until noon. If weather and road conditions are deemed safe, ECAT will tentatively start bus service at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 16 If the severe weather and road conditions are still deemed unsafe, ECAT and ECCT will continue suspended bus and trolley service for the remainder of Tuesday, Feb. 16. ECAT will notify the public as soon as possible when the decision is made to continue or cancel service for Wednesday, Feb. 17. If you have any questions regarding ECAT bus service, residents may contact ECAT at (850) 595-3228 or visit www.goecat.com



Other Offices

Escambia County District Schools closed Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to weather.

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart will close its COVID testing locations in Pensacola and Tiger Point on Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the weather.

All town of Century offices will also be closed on Tuesday, and will reopen on Tuesday, according to Mayor Ben Boutwell.



Bridge Closures/Openings

Potential bridge closures are difficult to anticipate, but law enforcement will continue to monitor bridge conditions and make determinations based on public safety.

To check real-time road and bridge closures in Escambia County 24/7, click here. For the City of Pensacola road and bridge closures, click here.

Cold Weather Shelters