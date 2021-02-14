A Very Special Night To Shine (A Valentine’s Story)

It’s been a special friendship and a love for each other since elementary school for Bryant McDonald and Hannah Hardy, and Friday night was their “night to shine”.

A Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation for people with special needs. The program looked a little different this year due to the pandemic as people across the world honored and served those with disabilities.

And it was an perfect night for Bryant, a 19-year old senior at Tate High School, and his girlfriend Hannah as they were named prom king and queen.

For a photo gallery, click here.

“Hannah made sure last night was planned to a ‘T’. She asked Bryant to pick out which dress he liked the best on her,” Bryant’s mother Tracey McDonald said. “They exchanged boutonniere and corsage, had Chick-fil-A, and she even picked out his tie. She chose the tie with X’s and O’s for hugs and kisses.”

Those that attended the Pensacola area event were invited to a drive-thru parade in Gulf Breeze. Despite the weather, there were costumed characters and plenty of people cheering them on and wishing them all a fabulous night.

“I liked when Elsa (from Frozen) blew snow all over us. She tried to freeze us,” Bryant said.

“They were treated like royalty and had the biggest smiles on their faces and giggles and laughter filled the car,” Tracey said.

And what’s a prom without a dance?

Hannah and Bryant had their own at-home prom dance.

Bryant said his favorite part of the date was “when Hannah and I danced the Cha-Cha Slide together at home,” and Hannah said she loved dancing with Bryant, her ‘Sugar Bear”, in his stand-up walker.

It was a Night to Shine for Bryant and Hannah.

Pictured: Bryant McDonald and Hannah Hardy’s Night to Shine prom date. (The first photo below was Hannah’s favorite.) Photos courtesy Beth Lees and Tracey McDonald for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.